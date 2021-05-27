DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Head to Head Survey

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DCC and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCC $17.55 billion 0.43 $312.14 million $5.05 16.82 Oak Street Health $882.77 million 17.66 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -117.71

DCC has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DCC and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCC N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DCC and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCC 3 1 3 0 2.00 Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Oak Street Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than DCC.

Summary

DCC beats Oak Street Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services. This segment serves domestic, agricultural, commercial/industrial, forecourt, aviation, and marine customers. The company's DCC Healthcare segment offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; outsourced contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In addition, this segment procures and sells exempt medicinal products. Its DCC Technology segment distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, gaming consoles, peripherals and software, wearable technology, and accessories; business and enterprise technology products, such as tablets, notebooks, and PCs; networking and security products; communication products comprising smartphones, feature phones, accessories, and unified communication products; and servers and storage products, audio visual products, printers, peripherals, cables and connectors, and consumables to retailers, resellers, and integrators. It also provides supply chain services. DCC plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

