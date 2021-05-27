DECENT Market Capitalization Tops $686,475.79 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $686,475.79 and $36.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.