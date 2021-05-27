Decentraland (MANA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $219.73 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $219.73 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.29 or 0.00973634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.36 or 0.09653020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00093205 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,360,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,471,221 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

