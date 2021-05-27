Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.93. 27,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.61. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

