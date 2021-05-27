DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $680,365.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $680,365.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00352362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00185619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.50 or 0.00817558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,464,857 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

