Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) PT Lowered to C$1.04 at Fundamental Research

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$1.10 to C$1.04 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DN stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.