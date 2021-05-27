Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.31.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$130.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$139.92. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$115.63 and a 1 year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$604,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

