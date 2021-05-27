Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €88.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €74.32 ($87.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.83. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

