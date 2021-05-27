Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.92 ($25.79).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.09 ($20.11) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.