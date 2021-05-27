Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.80 ($63.29) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

FRA:DWNI opened at €52.12 ($61.32) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.04.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

