Dev Protocol Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.43 or 0.00019162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $8.30 million and $368,550.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

