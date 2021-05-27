DEX Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $467,794.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00086514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00978092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.75 or 0.09566075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

