Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

