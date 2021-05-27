DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $94.31, with a volume of 71919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.