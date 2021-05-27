DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.76. 3,735,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

