Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBD. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:DBD opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

