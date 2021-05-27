Dietmar Voss Acquires 30,058 Shares of Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) insider Dietmar Voss bought 30,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.96 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$299,317.56 ($213,798.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

