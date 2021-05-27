Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $2.96 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $1,419.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000118 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016946 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003068 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00223370 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

