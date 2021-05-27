Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.41 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.69% of Premier Financial worth $57,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

