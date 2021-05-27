Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 128,476 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Burlington Stores worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $328.20 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.