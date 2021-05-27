Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,190,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

