Diversified Trust Co Acquires 11,275 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

