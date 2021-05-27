Diversified Trust Co Buys 639 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

