Diversified Trust Co Buys 689 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $251.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,891,624. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

