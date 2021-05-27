Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $241.37 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

