Diversified Trust Co Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after buying an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

