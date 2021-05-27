Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $251.09 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

