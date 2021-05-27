DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.59. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -151.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

