Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.68, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.500-10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.20 EPS.

Dollar General stock opened at $203.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

