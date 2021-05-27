Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% to $33.36-34.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.500-10.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.43.

Shares of DG traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average is $205.78. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

