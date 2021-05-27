Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.82.
NYSE DPZ opened at $420.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.62.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
