Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.82.

NYSE DPZ opened at $420.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

