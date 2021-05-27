DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

