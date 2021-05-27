DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of DV opened at $35.08 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

