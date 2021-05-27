Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

