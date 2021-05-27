Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Hits $23.46 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and $1.43 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00082224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00981998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.96 or 0.09598440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00093157 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.