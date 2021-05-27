Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 11,250 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 5,212,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,723. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
