Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 11,250 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 5,212,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,723. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,861 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

