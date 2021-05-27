DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of DTE opened at $137.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

