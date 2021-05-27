DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $83.98. 76,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,960. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

