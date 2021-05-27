DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $34.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

DXC opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

