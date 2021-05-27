DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%.

DXC stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

