e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ELF traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 264.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $365,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,374.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

