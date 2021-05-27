e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down to $29.65

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $28.07. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 4,445 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,374.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

