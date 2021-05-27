Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.