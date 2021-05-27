East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Shares Down 0.9%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.43. 104,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 72,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

East Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

