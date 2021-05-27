easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,004.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 892.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

