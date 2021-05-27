easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 986.80 ($12.89) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,004.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 892.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.