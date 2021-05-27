Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the April 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $604,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

