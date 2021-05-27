Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 79.3% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the April 29th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 593,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,417. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

