Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Up to $26.77

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.77, but opened at $27.66. Ebix shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $849.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $12,237,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

