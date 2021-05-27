EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.26

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.26 and traded as high as $59.26. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 17,563 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

